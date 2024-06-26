Himachal pilot wins bronze for country in International Paragliding Accuracy Competition in Mongolia

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 25

Gimmer Singh, an instructor in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering Institute, Manali, has won a bronze in the International Paragliding Accuracy Competition-2024 held in Ulaanbaatar.

Singh was the only pilot from India to participate in the championship, organised from June 21 to 24 in Mongolia’s capital. The competition saw participation of 60 men and women pilots from 10 countries, including India, France, China, Korea, Mongolia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

A Chinese pilot clinched gold, while Korean and Mongolian pilots won silver.

The International Paragliding Accuracy Championship was organised by the Mongolian Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association.

Singh had imparted special training of SIV course to tandem paragliding pilots of the state for the first time at the Pong Wetland area in Kangra district two months back. As many as 147 pilots from Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur, Chamba and Shimla districts had honed their skills to overcome unstable and unfavour-able situations encountered during tandem flights.

Talking to The Tribune, Singh thanked the Himachal Pradesh government, AB Vajpayee Mountaineering Institute and Aero Club of India for helping him perform at the highest stage.

