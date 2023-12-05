Himachal plans to set up national cancer institute in Hamirpur

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, December 4

In view of the rising cancer cases in the state, the government has decided to set up a national cancer institute in Hamirpur. "We will shortly send the detailed project report (DPR) of the institute to the Centre for approval," said Sudha Devi, Secretary, Health and Social Justice.

The project is likely to cost around Rs 200 crore and, if approved, the Centre will fund it on the 90:10 basis with the state government. "Cancer cases are rising in the state and we are already above the average national numbers. A state-of-the-art cancer institute in the state would help the patients," the Secretary said.

Shimla will be better option Shimla already has an established cancer centre on the premises of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC). Around 80 to 90 per cent of the cancer patients come here for treatment from all over the state. Also, the IGMC is the only medical college offering PG and MD courses in oncology. —A doctor

While agreeing that the institution will be a big addition to the medical facilities in the state as and when it comes up, some medical practitioners feel Shimla will be a better location than Hamirpur.

“Shimla already has an established cancer centre on the premises of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC). Around 80 to 90 per cent of the cancer patients come here for treatment from all over the state. Having this advanced cancer institute would be beneficial for the students as well,” a doctor said.

Another doctor said building the institute in Hamirpur would lead to the centralisation of major health facilities in one region. “AIIMS, Bilaspur, is just 30 minutes away from Hamirpur. In a few years, AIIMS will start offering comprehensive cancer care. Tanda Medical College, which also offers oncology services, is also not too far away,” he said.

Nevertheless, the government has chosen Hamirpur as the location for the institution. "In Shimla, a major issue is the availability of land. It's difficult to find the land that will be needed for building the institution," said Secretary Health.

“Besides, Hamirpur is more central and accessible in terms of travelling. We have had discussions with experts from reputed cancer institutions and they favour a place that is easier to travel to,” the Secretary added.

