State scheme aims to improve nutrition of 9 lakh children

Shimla, May 30
The Mukhya Mantri Bal Suposhan Yojana aims to improve nutritional status of over 9 lakh children from 6-month-old to 10-year-old, over 3 lakh adolescent girls and 94,000 lactating mothers.
The additional protein-enriched food will be provided to children under 6 years with special focus on malnourished children, lactating mothers and high-risk pregnant women.
“The scheme is a part of the action plan to improve the nutritional status of children following the findings of the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5),” said a government spokesperson.
As per the NFHS-5, conditions like malnourishment and stunting had increased among children. “The scheme aims to emphasise pre-and post-delivery support to mothers to reduce malnutrition. The scheme places the beneficiaries at the heart of health and nutrition programmes,” he said.
