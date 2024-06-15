State ‘tackles’ fires, rivers, landslips to be disaster-ready

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 14

With a view to strengthening disaster preparedness, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), organised mega mock drills at 85 locations across the state today.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi was present during the mock drill exercise at the Command Centre established in the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat. The minister gathered detailed information through videoconferencing with the Deputy Commissioners and also directed them take necessary steps to ensure the safety of people during the upcoming monsoon season.

Negi said, “The primary objective of these drills was to minimise the time required to establish communication and response during disasters, thereby reducing the risk to life and property.” He emphasised the importance of using satellite phones in disaster-prone areas like Kullu, Manali, Mandi and Lahaul as they were beneficial for maintaining effective communication during any eventuality.

He highlighted the significance of the common alerting protocol (CAP) in disaster management, adding that this system plays a crucial role during disasters by enabling the timely dissemination of mobile alerts and aids in relocating people to safer areas before calamities strike.

The minister further stressed the importance of organising such awareness programmes. He said the government was also planning to establish weather stations at various locations to mitigate disaster risks. He also highlighted the potential of sensor technology in detecting avalanche threats and stressed the need to increase manpower within the SDMA.

Disaster awareness material was also released and Negi visited the emergency operation centre on the occasion. Special Secretary (Disaster) DC Rana apprised the minister of the importance of SACHET, RMS relief, Samarth, Meghdoot, Damini, Mausam and drone mapping applications being used by the department.

Senior Advisor Sudhir Bahal gave his valuable suggestions to tackle the challenges faced by the districts in mitigating the disaster. NDRF 14th Battalion Commandant Baljinder Singh, ADG Law and Order Abhishek Trivedi and other senior officials were present during the mock drill.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla