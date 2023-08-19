State to initiate legal action against dams

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 18

The state government will initiate stringent legal action against dam authorities for non-compliance of the Dam Safety Act provisions and the Central Water Commission guidelines on water release.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena today directed officials concerned to prepare a detailed report on damage caused due to the negligence of the dam authorities and take legal action against them. “It’s time to send notices and not letters or reminders,” he said while chairing a meeting on safety issues regarding the discharge of water from dams.

He directed the officials concerned to undertake risk assessment of dams on a regular basis. “These guidelines regarding the release of water from the dams and strengthening the early warning system were issued in 2015. The time for persuasion and dialogues was over and we should not shy from taking stringent action against the defaulters,” said Saxena while urging officials to take action against the dam authorities.

He blamed dams for floods in downstream areas and attributed it to the failure of adequate dam safety check. Saxena said that though Himachal was facing unprecedented challenges this year due heavy rain, the responsibility must also be fixed on the dam authorities. “Many dam authorities have failed in fulfilling their duties, causing damage to public and private property and agricultural produce, besides hampering road network,” he said.

