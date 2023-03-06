State to produce bio-energy from pine needles, bamboos

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 5

The state government is all set to collaborate with the Indian School of Business (ISB) to provide policy inputs and research support for the emerging bio-energy sector. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently said this while presiding over a meeting with the representatives of the ISB.

The CM said, “The government will start a pilot project for bio-energy production from pine needles and bamboos. HP is blessed with an enormous wealth of conifer forests and has a high potential for bamboo production. The project will boost the income of the local community as well.”

He said many sectors such as thermal power, cement and steel were exploring fossil fuel substitutes to reduce carbon emission. He said fuel briquettes made from pine needles could be included as potential substitutes as these have a much higher calorific value. The project would also pave way for strengthening the rural economy, he added.

Sukhu said the ISB would provide the business model and the technology. He added that the institution would also ensure adequate market linkage with the assistance and cooperation of the state government.

He said, “The ISB will undertake the task of making ethanol, compressed bio-gas and bio-fertilizer from bamboo. The residue of ethanol production from bamboo serves as a feedstock for the production of compressed bio-gas and bio-fertilizer in large quantities.”

Sukhu said community ownership of forest land was also associated with greater social responsibility and increased incentives for forest protection.