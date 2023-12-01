 State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall

Vehicular movement stopped to Rohtang, Baralacha and Kunzum passes

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall

Fresh snowfall at Koksar in Lahaul & Spiti on Thursday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Shimla/Kullu, November 30

The state has received the first widespread snowfall of the season over the last 24 hours. Higher reaches in several districts such as Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kangra, Kullu and Shimla have received light snowfall.

“There has been isolated spells of snowfall earlier in the month as well, but this time it’s quite widespread,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla. Besides, light rainfall has been recorded at many places all over the state.

The district administration in Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti has advised people to avoid going to higher-altitude areas. Also, vehicular movement has been stopped to Rohtang Pass and Baralacha Pass on the Manali-Leh highway and Kunzum Pass. The vehicular movement from Solang Nullah to Atal Tunnel, and on Jalori road on NH 305 has also been stopped.

Due to the snowfall in higher reaches, the day temperatures have plummeted significantly. “The maximum temperatures have fallen by five to 12 degree Celsius across the state over the last 24 hours. The minimum temperatures, however, continue to be above normal,” said Paul. “We are expecting minimum temperatures to go down over the next couple of days,” said Paul.

Shimla and Manali, the major tourist destinations, have recorded a significant dip in day temperatures, while maximum temperatures slipped by 5.5 degree Celsius. Manali recorded a fall of 6.8 degree Celsius over the last 24 hours.

“The tourist flow has increased over the last few days. We hope it will continue to increase till the Christmas and the New Year,” said Mohinder Seth, president of the Shimla Hotels and Tourism Stakeholders’ Association. The sliding temperatures are good for apple growers. “If the temperatures stay low, it will help in fulfilling the chilling-hour requirement of the apple plants,” said an apple grower.

The Weather Department is expecting some relief from the prevailing cold from tomorrow onwards.

#Chamba #Kangra #Kinnaur #Kullu #Lahaul and Spiti #Rohtang #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Heavy rain in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana brings down temperature

2
India

'Indian national agreed to assassination plot on being assured that criminal case against him in Gujarat would be dismissed'

3
India

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

4
India 5-state Assembly elections

Advantage BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh, Telangana: Exit polls

5
Diaspora

Indian Sikh family on pilgrimage to Pakistan robbed in Lahore at gunpoint

6
Punjab

ED raids premises of former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

7
India

'Apni kursi sambhaliye', Modi tells Jammu sarpanch who gets pushed from her seat during PM's interaction

8
Entertainment

Watch: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram tie the knot in traditional Manipuri wedding

9
Punjab

Two cadets from Punjab bag top honours at NDA passing-out parade

10
Jalandhar

Punjab Police arrest notorious gangster Jassa Happowal

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

Top News

'Good, appropriate': Blinken on India setting up probe in alleged murder attempt on Sikh separatist

'Good, appropriate': Blinken on India setting up probe in alleged murder attempt on Sikh separatist

Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'

Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'

Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann

Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, T’gana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls

Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls

Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3

White House appreciates India setting up own investigations on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist

White House appreciates India setting up own investigations on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist

Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry

Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry

The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...


Cities

View All

Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner’s house

Amritsar: Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner's house

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

Amritsar: Migrant killed in freak accident in BRTS lane

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to make India a developed nation: Minister

2 dozen Amritsar border bridges lack guardrails

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh: Five months on, Industrial Area bridge still under repairs

No free parking for 2-wheelers in Chandigarh from today

Rain spells chaos on roads in Mohali district

GMSH-16 extension at Sarangpur proposed

Should Kejriwal quit if arrested? AAP to seek public opinion

Should Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quit if arrested? AAP to seek public opinion

Delhi air quality near ‘severe’ again

Finish Okhla wastewater treatment plant by year-end: Atishi to officials

BJP stages protest at Delhi Jal Board office

Delhi High Court expresses concern over ‘Walk with Wildlife’

Minister conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office in Jalandhar

Potato farmers wary of late blight as region sees dip in temperature

Gangster Jassa Happowal nabbed in Jalandhar

Kapurthala RCF comes up with novel retirement, promotion scheme

2 arrested with 200-gm heroin

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Roof collapse tragedy: After 3 months, classes resume at Baddowal school

Police form SIT to probe links of gangsters killed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana feel winter chill with 12.6 mm rainfall

Dark Stretches: Missing street lights plague Focal Point areas, Ludhiana MC looks other way

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop, say agronomists

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop in Punjab, say agronomists

Suspected rabid dog-bite cases on the rise in Patiala

PRTC strike leaves commuters stranded during heavy rain

Charanjit Kaur accorded grand welcome at PSPCL

Industrialist donates Rs 1L to school on diamond jubilee