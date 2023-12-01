State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall

Tribune News Service

Shimla/Kullu, November 30

The state has received the first widespread snowfall of the season over the last 24 hours. Higher reaches in several districts such as Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kangra, Kullu and Shimla have received light snowfall.

“There has been isolated spells of snowfall earlier in the month as well, but this time it’s quite widespread,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla. Besides, light rainfall has been recorded at many places all over the state.

The district administration in Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti has advised people to avoid going to higher-altitude areas. Also, vehicular movement has been stopped to Rohtang Pass and Baralacha Pass on the Manali-Leh highway and Kunzum Pass. The vehicular movement from Solang Nullah to Atal Tunnel, and on Jalori road on NH 305 has also been stopped.

Due to the snowfall in higher reaches, the day temperatures have plummeted significantly. “The maximum temperatures have fallen by five to 12 degree Celsius across the state over the last 24 hours. The minimum temperatures, however, continue to be above normal,” said Paul. “We are expecting minimum temperatures to go down over the next couple of days,” said Paul.

Shimla and Manali, the major tourist destinations, have recorded a significant dip in day temperatures, while maximum temperatures slipped by 5.5 degree Celsius. Manali recorded a fall of 6.8 degree Celsius over the last 24 hours.

“The tourist flow has increased over the last few days. We hope it will continue to increase till the Christmas and the New Year,” said Mohinder Seth, president of the Shimla Hotels and Tourism Stakeholders’ Association. The sliding temperatures are good for apple growers. “If the temperatures stay low, it will help in fulfilling the chilling-hour requirement of the apple plants,” said an apple grower.

The Weather Department is expecting some relief from the prevailing cold from tomorrow onwards.

