State’s disaster mgmt during floods ‘widely appreciated’

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 7

Himachal presented a model of disaster management during the July/August monsoon fury in the state that was appreciated even by the World Bank and Niti Ayog. This was stated by Ghumarwin MLA Rajesh Dharmani while speaking at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in the presence of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar here yesterday. Earlier Dharmani led a rousing welcome to the Vice-President at the heliport on his arrival here and said that it was great moment to welcome the dignitary on behalf of the state government.

Dharmani said the state government had announced a relief package of over Rs 4,500 crore for the rehabilitation of people affected by the rain disaster. He added that the state government was looking forward for disaster relief from the Centre.

Dharmani said that the NIT had contributed a lot to the development of the country by producing talented engineers since its inception as Regional Engineering College in 1986. He said that he was an alumni of this institute which is now one of the premier institutes of excellence in the state.

He said that students should strive for innovation, research and development of the country. He said that he would try to get all the help needed from the state government for the NIT.

Prof H M Suryawanshi, Director of NIT, said, “This session would be a catalyst for our students, igniting their passion for shaping a better tomorrow.” He said that Vice-President Dhankhar’s words hold immense power and they were confident that young minds would carry them forward as they become the architects of “Viksit Bharat”. He added that the NIT stood committed to impart them the knowledge, skills and values needed to lead the nation to a brighter future.

Registrar, Dr Archana Nanoty, Hemraj Bairwa DC, Akriti Sharma SP and members of NIT faculty were also present on the occasion.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur #Monsoon