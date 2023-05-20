State's first Web-3 Metaverse event held

Our Correspondent

Una, May 19

The state’s first Education Web-3 Metaverse event was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Kaloh, in Una district wherein students from 15 nearby schools were given a hands-on experience of the technology used in virtual reality (VR).

The event was held under the aegis of the district administration and two technical agencies — Cruise Fare and ICP India Hub. Metaverse, a vision of the computer industry, will be the next iteration of the Internet, which will be single, shared, immersive and have a 3D virtual space, said the organisers.

Cruise Fare representative Deepak Goel said the technology will enable a virtual world, where billions of people live, work, shop, learn and interact with each other, all from the comfort of their home. This technology is expected to be dominate sectors like gaming, entertainment, education and marketing.

“The technology requires interfacing different hardware, including computer, Internet, augmented reality (AR) glasses, virtual reality (VR) headset, gloves and wristbands,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma said advancements in information technology have been making life easier for humans. “Besides, it has also been providing information to us at our fingertips,” he said.