Himachal youth take pride in serving country: Kanwar

Our Correspondent

Una, AUGUST 16

Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar on Monday hoisted the national flag at the government senior secondary school Thanakalan in Bangana sub division on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day district level celebrations.

He inspected a guard of honour and took salute at a parade presented by contingents of the Himachal Police, Home Guards, NCC, NSS and Scouts and Guides. Chairman of the State Finance Commission, Satpal Singh Satti and freedom fighter Satya Bhushan Shastri were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanwar said freedom fighters from Himachal Pradesh too made major sacrifices in the country’s freedom struggle, adding that the youth from the small hill state take pride in serving the country by joining the armed and paramilitary forces.