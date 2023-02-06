Palampur: Steel frames stolen at crematorium

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 5

Miscreants stole steel frames used for setting up pyre to cremate bodies were stolen from the Ghuggar Nala cremation ground at Ward Number 9 here yesterday.

Rajinder Dohroo, caretaker of the cremation ground, said a steel frame weighing over five quintals was found missing in the morning when he reached the Moksh Dham. He immediately reported the matter to the police.

Later, the police set up barricades to nab the culprits. The steel structure was recovered by the police near Bhawarna.

“The cremation ground has become a haven for drug addicts. Many addicts can be seen sitting on the premises of Mokashdham. Some drug addicts might be involved in the theft,” said Dohroo.

In the past one month, half a dozen thefts have been reported from Palampur, Panchrukhi and Bhawarna.