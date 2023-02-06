Palampur: Steel frames stolen at crematorium

Palampur, February 5
Miscreants stole steel frames used for setting up pyre to cremate bodies were stolen from the Ghuggar Nala cremation ground at Ward Number 9 here yesterday.
Rajinder Dohroo, caretaker of the cremation ground, said a steel frame weighing over five quintals was found missing in the morning when he reached the Moksh Dham. He immediately reported the matter to the police.
Later, the police set up barricades to nab the culprits. The steel structure was recovered by the police near Bhawarna.
“The cremation ground has become a haven for drug addicts. Many addicts can be seen sitting on the premises of Mokashdham. Some drug addicts might be involved in the theft,” said Dohroo.
In the past one month, half a dozen thefts have been reported from Palampur, Panchrukhi and Bhawarna.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...