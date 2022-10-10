Stepfather held for minor's rape in Kullu

Our Correspondent

KULLU, OCTOBER 9

A man was arrested today for allegedly raping his six-year-old stepdaughter at Sarabai of this district.

Kullu SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said the father of the girl made a complaint to the police yesterday. His wife had divorced him five years ago and his daughter was living with him in Mandi, where he worked as a carpenter.

The complainant added that about a month ago, on a request of the girl’s mother and her present husband, he sent her daughter to Sarabai.

He added that on October 5, he received a call from his mother-in-law to come immediately to Sarabai. When he reached there, his mother-in-law told him that his daughter had been raped by his wife’s present husband.

However, the accused and his wife were denying the charges and saying that the entire tale was concocted by the mother-in-law, who was not on good terms with the accused.

The SP said the police had registered a case and started investigation against the accused under Section 376 of the IPC and POCSO Act. The accused was arrested today. The girl had been sent for medical examination.

