Steps to improve health services in state discussed

Chamba, January 10
Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil today chaired the 3rd meeting of the governing body of Rogi Kalyan Samiti of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College & Hospital (PJNGMC&H), Chamba, virtually from Shimla.
The meeting focused on ways — to further improve medical services and on the effective implementation of health schemes run by the government.
The budget estimates of receipt and expenditure for the fiscal 2023-2024 were also passed in the meeting.
Apart from this, it also decided to revise the internship fee of MBBS students of private colleges and the colleges outside the state, externship fee for the students who have done MBBS from a foreign country, observation fee for ayurvedic college students and training fee for various courses in different departments for nursing, paramedical, physiotherapist and dietician.
During the meeting, the health minister stressed the need to complete the ongoing health-related projects, including the construction of hospitals, primary health institutions or other health-related infrastructure, procurement of medical equipment, etc, in a speedy and phased manner for providing better and easily accessible world-class medical facilities for the people of the state.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...