Steps to improve health services in state discussed

Chamba, January 10

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil today chaired the 3rd meeting of the governing body of Rogi Kalyan Samiti of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College & Hospital (PJNGMC&H), Chamba, virtually from Shimla.

The meeting focused on ways — to further improve medical services and on the effective implementation of health schemes run by the government.

The budget estimates of receipt and expenditure for the fiscal 2023-2024 were also passed in the meeting.

Apart from this, it also decided to revise the internship fee of MBBS students of private colleges and the colleges outside the state, externship fee for the students who have done MBBS from a foreign country, observation fee for ayurvedic college students and training fee for various courses in different departments for nursing, paramedical, physiotherapist and dietician.

During the meeting, the health minister stressed the need to complete the ongoing health-related projects, including the construction of hospitals, primary health institutions or other health-related infrastructure, procurement of medical equipment, etc, in a speedy and phased manner for providing better and easily accessible world-class medical facilities for the people of the state.

