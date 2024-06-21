Stepwell water found unfit for drinking, Mandi MC steps in

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 20

Following complaints over the poor quality of drinking water in a stepwell (baori) near local Shitla Mata Mandir, the Mandi Municipal Corporation has taken measures to clean the water source, besides urging residents to avoid using water from the source till further notice.

A joint inspection of the stepwell was carried out by the Municipal Corporation and the Jal Shakti Department yesterday. According to a report issued by the Jal Shakti Department, the water from this particular source was deemed unfit for human consumption.

In the light of these findings, the Municipal Corporation undertook cleaning and treatment measures, including the application of bleaching powder, to make water from the stepwell fit for drinking. However, Municipal Corporation Mayor Virender Bhatt has issued an advisory urging the residents to refrain from using water from the stepwell for drinking purposes until a subsequent report on the water quality is received.

Meanwhile, a report on another stepwell, located near Jagriti Hospital, has confirmed that drinking water from this source meets the required standards.

The assurance has come as a relief to the residents amidst the ongoing concerns over shortage.

The Municipal Corporation has intensified effort towards ensuring the cleanliness and safety of all drinking water sources in the area. The Mayor has appealed to the community to prioritise cleanliness practices and remain vigilant about preserving natural water sources.

The MC has encouraged residents to stay informed and cooperate with ongoing initiatives to maintain and improve the quality of drinking water across the municipality, underscoring the collective responsibility towards environmental stewardship and public health protection.

