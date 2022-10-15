Stipend of MBBS interns hiked

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 14

The state Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today and made a slew of announcements, hours before the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the Vidhan Sabha elections for Himachal.

The Cabinet decided to increase the stipend of MBBS interns in all government medical colleges from the existing Rs 17,000 per month to Rs 20,000 per month. It gave nod to changing the nomenclature of Staff Nurse and Ward Sister to Nursing Officer and Senior Nursing Officer, respectively.

It also decided to provide two sets of tracksuit free of cost (one for the summer and the other for the winter) to the students of pre-primary (nursery) studying in government schools under the Atal School Vardi Yojana during 2022-23. The decision would benefit over 50,000 nursery students.

The Cabinet decided to open a primary health centre (PHC) at Somakothi in Thakurthana panchayat of Mandi district and upgrade PHCs at Chamunda in Kangra district and Narkanda in Shimla district to community health centres.

It approved the takeover/ transfer of Shri Shakti Senior Secondary School at Naina Devi in Bilaspur district being run by the Temple Trust to the Education Department. It gave approval for the introduction of new trades viz. Mechanic Motor Vehicle and Computer Operator and Progamming Assistant (COPA) in the Government ITI in the Naina Devi Assembly constituency to facilitate trainees.

It approved an ITI to be set up at Hatgarh in Balh tehsil of Mandi district with two trades and a soil testing laboratory to be opened at Bagsiad in Thunag tehsil of Mandi district. The Cabinet also decided to open a government degree college at Baga Chanogi in Mandi.