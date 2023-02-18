Stone crushers opposed in Indora, Fatehpur

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 17

The Kisan Sabha of Indora and Fatehpur has resolved that it would not allow any new stone crushers and mining leases in the Beas river passing through their areas.

Kuldeep Singh Tomar, state president of the Kissan Sabha, said the Supreme Court had recently lifted the ban on installing new stone crushers in their area. After this, many politically influential persons were looking to set up stone crushers in Indora and Fatehpur areas of the district. The areas suited these persons as these were on the border of Punjab and Himachal.

Tomar said that the stone crushers and illegal mining had caused a lot of damage to the ecology of their area. Local farmers have, therefore, resolved that they would not allow any new stone crusher to come up in their area. Instead, the state government should set up a sugar mill in Indora as the area produces sugarcane.