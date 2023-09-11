Stone crushers shut, construction material prices skyrocket in Kangra

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, September 10

The prices of construction material in the Kangra valley have skyrocketed following the recent decision of the government to close all stone crushers in the state. The price rise has also badly affected construction activities.

A trolley of sand that was earlier available for Rs 2,400 is now selling for Rs 3,600, an increase of Rs 1,200. The rates of crushed stones have also gone up by 25 per cent. A trolley of crushed stones was earlier available for Rs 2,300 but it was now selling for Rs 3,400. Likewise, a trolley of river sand was now available for Rs 3,400 compared to the old price of Rs 2,000.

The Himachal Pradesh Stone Crushers and Builders Association lodged a protest over the government decision here today. It said that the government did not take the stakeholders into confidence before ordering the closure of stone crushers. Even legal stone crushers operating away from the Beas were closed, hitting hard the housing industry in the district, it added.

The stone crusher owners said that most of the construction material was now coming from Punjab and selling at high prices in Himachal.

Rajinder Singh, spokesman for the stone crushers association, said that a sudden spike in the prices had brought most of the ongoing construction activities to a standstill not only in Kangra but also across the state. “The prices of sand and crushed stones have touched a new high since the state government decided to ban mining,” he added.

He said, “The Mining Department is not allowing mining or letting stone crushers to operate even though they have valid lease permits granted by the government. As a result, construction activities have been badly hit across the state and builders have been forced to arrange construction material from neighboring states at much higher prices.”

