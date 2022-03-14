Stone fruit trees in Mandi, Kullu bloom

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 13

Stone fruit trees in Mandi and Kullu districts are in full bloom these days, delighting growers. They are expecting good production of stone fruits such as plum, apricot, peach and cherry as weather has been favourable this year.

According to growers, the orchards in lower parts of Mandi and Kullu district are in full bloom while those in upper reaches are in pink bud stage.

During January and February, the higher reaches of Mandi and Kullu received considerable snowfall, while the lower region received adequate spells of rain from time to time. This ensured the required moisture in soil for a better crop.

Dev Raj, a fruit grower, said “Weather vagaries always remain a major threat to the crop. During flowering period, it requires stable and warm temperature for better pollination in the orchard, which is a source of better production. So, the weather these days is favourable and orchardists are expecting good production of the crop.”

Uttam Prashar, Subject Matter Specialist of the Horticulture Department at Kullu, said “This year, weather is favourable for better crop of stone fruits. In lower region, the orchards are in full bloom, while those in upper reaches will take some more days.”

In the districts, a vast tract of land is under stone fruit cultivation, providing livelihood to common people.