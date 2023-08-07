Stone laid for transformation of Amb-Andaura railway station

Our Correspondent

Una, August 6

The foundation stone for transformation of the Amb-Andaura railway station in Una district under the Amrit Bharat Station programme was laid here today. This is one of the 508 railway stations across the country the re-development work of which was set rolling by PM Narendra Modi virtually today.

The Ambala railway division has consulted Himachal art and culture experts to create a traditional ambience at the station.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla was the chief guest at the function organised at the Amb-Andaura railway station here. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Services and Sports Anurag Thakur was also present on the occasion. The PM’s speech was telecast live on the occasion.

The Governor said Rs 20.74 crore would be spent on the re-development and beautification of the Amb-Andaura station.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also joined the programme virtually from Delhi and congratulated the people of the state and thanked the PM for including the Amb-Andaura station in the list of Amrit Bharat stations.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the Centre had made elaborate improvements in the extension of rail services in the country. During this financial year, a provision of Rs 1,000 crore has been made for the extension of Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Baeri rail line, Rs 450 crore for the Chandigarh-Baddi line and Rs 452 crore for the Nangal-Talwara (via Una) rail line.

On the occasion, the Governor honoured 18 schoolchildren for excelling in academics. Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti, Gagret MLA Chaitanya Sharma, Chintpurni MLA Sudarshan Babloo and former minister Virender Kanwar were present on the occasion.

In the morning, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla paid obeisance at the Mata Chintpurni shrine and participated in religious rituals.

