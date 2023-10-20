Stone of first digital library of state laid in Bilaspur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today laid the foundation stones of the first digital library of the state to be built at a cost of Rs 3 crore at Roda and a Krishi Bhavan at Dholra in Bilaspur to be constructed at a cost of Rs 5.18 crore.

Sukhu said that this one of the kind digital library in the state would have digital books that could be accessed online. “More such digital libraries will be opened in 10 panchayats of Bilaspur district so that readers in rural areas can benefit from them,” he added.

He said that the people of Himachal Pradesh would not forgive the BJP for not supporting the government on the issue of a special relief package sought from the Central Government in the wake of devastation caused by unprecedented heavy rain during the monsoon.

Sukhu, while talking to mediapersons at Bialspur, said, “The BJP cannot shirk its responsibility by choosing not to stand with the people of Himachal in this hour of crisis. It will be answerable to people during the elections for taking a stand that is against the interests of the state and people.”

He said that none of the BJP MPs from Himachal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek a special package for the relief and restoration work when the estimated damage was over Rs 12,000 crore. He added that it was Mandi MP Pratibha Singh who met Central leaders to seek a special relief package for Himachal.

Sukhu said, “I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minster Amit Shah, besides other Central leaders and urged them to release funds. The BJP did not support the resolution moved in the Assembly to declare the rain fury as national disaster and seek a special relief package for the state.”

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthy and Ghumarwin MLA Rajesh Dharmani.

