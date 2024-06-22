 Stop daydreaming about forming govt: Himachal CM to Jai Ram Thakur : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Stop daydreaming about forming govt: Himachal CM to Jai Ram Thakur

Stop daydreaming about forming govt: Himachal CM to Jai Ram Thakur

Says 9 BJP MLAs may be expelled for misconduct in Feb session

Stop daydreaming about forming govt: Himachal CM to Jai Ram Thakur

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said that nine MLAs of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha could be expelled for their misconduct with the chair of Speaker of Vidhan Sabha during the Budget session in February this year. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said that nine MLAs of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha could be expelled for their misconduct with the chair of Speaker of Vidhan Sabha during the Budget session in February this year. Sukhu said this while addressing a public meeting on the occasion of filing nomination papers by Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma here today.

Sukhu said that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur should stop daydreaming about forming government and focus on consolidating his team in the state. He said that a petition against nine MLAs was pending with the Speaker. He said that Thakur was misleading people by issuing confusing statements. The Congress party had 38 MLAs in the House and the government would complete its term.

The Chief Minister alleged BJP candidate Ashish Sharma was the kingpin of mining mafia in the district having over five crushers. Ashish had made former MLA Rajender Rana as his political guru and this guru had drowned his political career even before it started, he said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hamirpur #Jai Ram Thakur #Sukhvinder Sukhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

2
Diaspora

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

3
India

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

4
Ludhiana

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

5
Himachal

4 dead as HRTC bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal

6
Trending

On Sania Mirza marriage rumours with Mohammed Shami, tennis star’s father fumes ‘she has not…’

7
World

Watch: Putin takes Kim Jong Un on drive in Limousine, later gifts him car; North Korean leader gives him pair of dogs

8
India

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

9
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

10
India

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...

Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone

Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone

After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...

ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal's bail, as Delhi CM to leave jail today

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

The AAP national convenor, who was arrested on March 21 by t...

NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process; issues notice to National Testing Agency, others

NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday

The Congress, meanwhile, stages protests across the country ...


Cities

View All

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

SGPC gets fake web portal used to book accommodation at ‘Saragarhi Niwas’ in Amritsar blocked

Pingalwara vice-president awarded by UK varsity

Aam Aadmi Clinics delivering healthcare at doorsteps: DC

Finally, government to rejuvenate 20-km Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Congress protests NEET irregularities

AAP, Congress playing with sentiments: BJP

Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

ED behaving as if Arvind Kejriwal is ‘most wanted terrorist’: Sunita Kejriwal

NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Man found dead at home in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, police suspect robbery attempt

Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is Shiromani Akali Dal nominee for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Jalandhar: BJP candidate Sheetal Angural still has 4 cases against him

In 2 yrs, value of Sheetal Angural’s assets goes up by Rs 38 lakh

Veggie prices soar with mercury

Veggie prices soar in Ludhiana with mercury

GRP cops save minor girl from committing suicide in Ludhiana

Keep check on dyeing units dumping untreated waste: Ludhiana MC chief to PPCB

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

Expedite recovery of property tax from defaulters, officials told