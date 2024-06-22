Stop daydreaming about forming govt: Himachal CM to Jai Ram Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said that nine MLAs of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha could be expelled for their misconduct with the chair of Speaker of Vidhan Sabha during the Budget session in February this year. Sukhu said this while addressing a public meeting on the occasion of filing nomination papers by Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma here today.

Sukhu said that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur should stop daydreaming about forming government and focus on consolidating his team in the state. He said that a petition against nine MLAs was pending with the Speaker. He said that Thakur was misleading people by issuing confusing statements. The Congress party had 38 MLAs in the House and the government would complete its term.

The Chief Minister alleged BJP candidate Ashish Sharma was the kingpin of mining mafia in the district having over five crushers. Ashish had made former MLA Rajender Rana as his political guru and this guru had drowned his political career even before it started, he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hamirpur #Jai Ram Thakur #Sukhvinder Sukhu