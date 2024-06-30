Stop Diarrhoea drive to begin tomorrow

Rampur, June 29
A meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma, was held today to discuss the effective implementation of the Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2024, which is set to begin nationwide on July 1.
The campaign, themed “Prevention of Diarrhoea, Cleanliness and ORS Care”, will be held in the district from July 1 to August 31. It aims to eliminate diarrhoea among children aged 0-5. District Programme Officer (Child Health) Dr Anvesha Negi conducted the proceedings.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Sonam Negi, Executive Engineer Abhishek Sharma, DIET Principal Kuldeep Negi and other officials were present at the meeting.
