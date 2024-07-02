‘Stop diarrhoea’ event begins in Kinnaur

Rampur, July 1
Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma inaugurated the “Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2024” in the district at the Regional Hospital in Reckong Peo today.
On this occasion, he urged the Health Department officials to make every possible effort to ensure the success of the campaign and to raise awareness about the disease by visiting villages. He emphasised providing clean drinking water, especially to children, to prevent waterborne diseases.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Sonam Negi welcomed the DC and provided information about the campaign.
District Health Officer Dr Kaviraj Negi, DIET Principal Kuldeep Negi and other officials were present on the occasion.
