Stop dreaming, Congress govt will complete five-year term: CM Sukhu to Jai Ram

Shimla, May 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today advised Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to stop dreaming (about returning to power) as the Congress government would complete its five-year term.

“The new coat that Jai Ram Thakur had got stitched hurriedly to take oath as the Chief Minister after trying to topple the Congress government through money power will remain with the tailor,” said Sukhu while campaigning for Satpal Raizada, the Congress candidate from Hamirpur Assembly constituency, in Bilaspur today.

Taking a swipe at the former Congress MLAs who joined the BJP, Sukhu said the public knew why they tried to topple the government and went with the BJP. “Jai Ram Thakur is a flop director. His two films ‘Riwaz Badlega’ and ‘Operation Lotus’ have already flopped. His third ‘Kangana, Mandi ke Angana’ will also meet the same fate,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister further said that the BJP has been representing the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat for the last 26 years, but it has failed to bring any major project to the constituency in all these years. “The state government is paying 50 per cent cost of the Bhanupalli - Bilaspur - Leh line worth Rs 1,250 crore, apart from giving the land,” he said. “The people should vote for Satpal Raizada, he will raise your voice in Parliament,” said Sukhu.

The Chief Minister also reminded people that it was his government that did not compromise the interest of the people when the Adani Group shut down the cement plant in Bilaspur a few months after his government was formed. “I made it clear to the Adani Group that the interest of the people will not be compromised, and the freight rates of truck operators will have to be revised. The Adani Group had to bow down before the government,” the Chief Minister said.

