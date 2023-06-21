Storms, lightning forecast for June 24 in Himachal Pradesh

PTI

Shimla, June 20

The Met Department here today issued a ‘yellow’ warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on June 24.

The weather office also predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places in mid-hills and light rain or snowfall at isolated places in higher hills from June 21 to 24.

Stormy conditions can lead to traffic congestion, poor visibility and disruption in electric supply, besides causing damage to standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings. Farmers and local authorities have been advised to take necessary precaution and protective measures.

Meanwhile, inclement weather conditions continued in the state on Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded at a few places.

Paonta Sahib recorded the highest of 53 mm of rainfall, followed by Dhaula Kuan (41 mm), Nahan (23 mm), Narkanda (11 mm), Shimla (6 mm), Solan and Kandaghat (4 mm each), and Bilaspur, Wangtoo, Reckong Peo and Kalpa (3 mm each).