Stray animal causes mishap on Jassur road; one killed

NURPUR, FEBRUARY 9
An accident near Kher on the Jassur-Talwara road in Nurpur involving a stray animal claimed one life last night.
The car occupants were on way to Talara village at midnight after attending a marriage at Rehan when the accident took place.
As per police information, Ankush of Talara was driving the car (HP88-9578). He lost control over the speeding vehicle when an animal suddenly came on the road. As he diverted the speeding vehicle to save the animal, it dashed against a roadside tree. All four car occupants were injured. They were rushed to Rehan civil hospital but Ankush was declared brought dead by the doctor. Three injured car occupants were admitted in the hospital.
ASP Madan Kant said the body of the deceased had been handed over to the kin after postmortem examination and a case was registered. The deceased had married a few months before.
