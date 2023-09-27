Stray cattle menace in Mandi city

The stray cattle menace has become a cause for concern for the residents of Mandi as well as people who visit the city from far-flung areas of the district. Commuters are inconvenienced because of stray cattle. Sometimes, motorcyclists lose their balance when stray cattle suddenly appear on the road. The Mandi Municipal Corporation should find a solution to the problem.

— Rajneesh Kumar, Mandi

Garbage lifting delayed

Garbage heaps can be seen at collection points in Shimla City till late afternoon as the staff tasked with lifting waste often is late. The Municipal Corporation must pull up the sanitation staff so that they pick up garbage on time. Stray animals feed on garbage that emanates a foul smell.

— Garima Negi, Shimla

Overcrowded buses

A majority of buses plying in Shima city carry passengers more than the capacity in violation of the norms. This poses a threat to the lives of passengers travelling in these overcrowded buses. Challans must be issued to the violators to discourage the practice.

— Vivek Rana, Shimla

#Mandi