Stray cattle menace on highway

Stray cattle can be spotted wandering on the Shimla-Chandigarh highway. These cattle pose a threat to the vehicles on the highway as most of them move at high speed. The authorities concerned should ensure that the cattle do not come on the highway. — Kavish, Shimla

No X-ray facility at Totu PHC

The primary health centre (PHC) at Totu doesn't have an X-ray machine. As a result, people have to travel to Ripon Hospital to avail the facility. If the machine is set up at the PHC, it will benefit the local residents. — Virender, Totu, Shimla

School in bad shape

The classrooms of government school at Bosari, Chargaon, in Shimla district get inundated after downpour as the water leaks from their roofs. The issue has been raised at several platforms but no step was taken. — Mohan, Chargaon, Shimla

What our readers say

