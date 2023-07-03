Stray cattle on bypass pose risk to commuters

Abandoned cattle roaming on the Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass in Shimla have become a serious cause for concern for commuters. With the arrival of the monsoon, fog makes it difficult for drivers to see the cattle, especially late in the evening. The authorities concerned should rehabilitate these cattle and take measures to discourage people from abandoning their cattle. Neeraj, Shimla
Construction material dumped along roads
Many contractors working on private buildings in Dharamsala region dump sand and gravel along the roads. Besides causing inconvenience to commuters, the dumped construction material can also lead to mishaps. The government should take measures to curb the practice. Mukesh Kumar, Dharamsala
Lack of parking space for tourists at McLeodganj
Most of the parking lots in McLeodganj are occupied by taxis. There is hardly any parking space available for tourists. The government should regulate the number of taxis operating in the hill station and provide additional parking facilities to accommodate visitors. Divesh Kumar, Tourist
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
