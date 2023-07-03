Stray cattle on bypass pose risk to commuters

Abandoned cattle roaming on the Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass in Shimla have become a serious cause for concern for commuters. With the arrival of the monsoon, fog makes it difficult for drivers to see the cattle, especially late in the evening. The authorities concerned should rehabilitate these cattle and take measures to discourage people from abandoning their cattle. Neeraj, Shimla

Construction material dumped along roads

Many contractors working on private buildings in Dharamsala region dump sand and gravel along the roads. Besides causing inconvenience to commuters, the dumped construction material can also lead to mishaps. The government should take measures to curb the practice. Mukesh Kumar, Dharamsala

Lack of parking space for tourists at McLeodganj

Most of the parking lots in McLeodganj are occupied by taxis. There is hardly any parking space available for tourists. The government should regulate the number of taxis operating in the hill station and provide additional parking facilities to accommodate visitors. Divesh Kumar, Tourist

