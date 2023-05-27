Stray cattle on roads pose risk

stray cattle roaming on roads can lead to accidents. Farmers are also facing a tough time, as these cattle often destroy their crops. In several incidents, stray cattle have attacked and injured the elderly. The government should make proper arrangements for their rehabilitation and impose penalties on owners who abandon their livestock. —Harsh, Anni

MRI machine out of order

The MRI machine at the IGMC Hospital in Shimla is often out of order. Most patients have to put their tests on hold until the machine is restored, as an MRI test in private diagnostic centres is quite expensive. There is a need for an additional MRI machine to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment. —Vikrant, Shimla

Unhygienic toilets in educational institutions

Toilets in most of the public schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Kullu are in a pitiable condition. While there has been much hype about the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, toilets in public schools are in an unsanitary state. The managements of these educational institutions should ensure that the toilets are kept clean. —Abhishek, Kullu

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]