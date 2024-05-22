Stray cattle posing threat to commuters

STRAY cattle roaming on the road near Luna Pani in Mandi district is posing a serious threat to the commuters. At night, the chances of road accidents increase manifold because these animals are difficult to spot at night, and due to less traffic on roads, some people tend to drive quite fast. The authorities concerned should find a solution to the problem of stray cattle and take these to animal shelters. Raj Kumar, Mandi

Rash driving creating dangerous conditions

RASH driving on the Chhota Shimla to the Kasumpti road has become a common concern. Many people can be seen driving their vehicles rashly, which can prove perilous for other commuters and the pedestrians. This could lead to serious accidents and even fatalities. The police should take action against those flouting traffic rules. Sarita, Shimla

Irregular water supply causing inconvenience

WATER is not being supplied in many areas of Shimla, leading to great inconvenience to people in carrying out basic household chores. Residents are forced to rely on hand-pumps and freshwater sources for water. The Municipal Corporation should find a permanent solution for the matter at hand. Geetanjali, Shimla

