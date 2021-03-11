Stray dog menace in Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 21

The town is grappling with the stray dogs menace. Most of the roads, parks and streets have become their homes. During late evening hours, herds of stray dogs can be seen at Nehru Chowk, Ghuggar and near Yamani Hotel and people find it difficult to cross roads.

Residents are concerned over the rising population of dogs. They say that the municipal corporation has failed to resolve the problem. Despite the orders of the High Court and the Supreme Court, the state authorities did not do much and residents continue to suffer.

The High Court had directed the government to make the state free of stray dogs but the orders are yet to be implemented in letter and in spirit.

However, a senior MC officer says there is a complete ban on the killing of stray dogs and the matter is pending in the apex court. Therefore, the MC cannot kill stray dogs. However, it will soon start a campaign to sterilise them.