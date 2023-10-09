Stray Dogs hamper pedestrian movement on Cart Road

The footpath on the Cart Road near the lift is occupied by stray dogs most of the time. There’s a lot of tourist movement at this place and the people find it very inconvenient to use the footpaths with dogs sleeping on it. The Municipal Corporation should consider the safety of the tourists and take measures to ensure that there are no stray dogs on these footpaths. Raman, Shimla

Overcrowded buses pose risk to passengers

A majority of the buses plying on city roads are often overcrowded. The traffic police standing at different junctions in the city remain mute spectators to the overcrowding. No action is taken against such bus operators. This poses a risk to the lives of the passengers. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and do the needful. Ritika Sharma, Shimla

Kangra-Ranital road in poor condition

Some portions of the road leading to Ranital from Kangra are in a poor condition. Despite the fact that landslides were witnessed on many sections of this road, the National Highways Authority of India failed to make any efforts to get these repaired. The road also has huge potholes, rendering driving very risky. The authorities concerned should ensure maintenance work on priority. Vivek Sharma, Ranital

