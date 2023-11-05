‘Streamlining transport tax structure need of the hour’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 4

There is need to streamline the existing taxation system in the state in order to generate revenue as vehicles entering from others states in Himachal are not paying taxes earlier, said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri while addressing a press conference in Shimla on Saturday.

Agnihotri added: “There has been a controversy created by some quarters without any basis over changes in the transport taxation system in the state. People are being misled by painting a wrong picture about state of affairs. We have not made any changes in the tax structure. Rather tax rates are reduced for different categories of vehicles by the state government.”

“When the state government wants to generate revenue from anywhere, it is being opposed. Even the relief package for the state in wake of losses caused due to recent rain-induced disaster and water cess are being opposed. But we won’t be bothered by it. We want to regulate and streamline the taxation system. It’s the duty and right of the state government to know which vehicle is entering the state,” added Deputy CM.

#Mukesh Agnihotri #Shimla