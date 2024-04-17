Street play at Kareri to urge youth to vote

Dharamsala, April 16
Under the Election Festival campaign of the Postal Department Board, Dharamsala, voters were motivated to exercise their right to vote through a street drama in Kareri.
On this occasion, Superintendent of Post Office Ravindra Sharma said voting was very important for a strong democracy.
Ravindra Sharma added that voting should be done without any inducement or pressure so that the right candidate could be elected. Panchayat head Sushma Devi also urged voters of the panchayat to cast their vote.
Various dignitaries, including ward member Shiv Dutt, Assistant Superintendent Kamal Sharma, Postmaster Suresh Kapoor, Inspector Post Office Ashwani Pathania, Postal Supervisor Sanjay Kapoor, Postal Assistant Renish Chhetri, Vijay Kapoor, Ranjan, were present on the occasion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings
He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate with...
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...