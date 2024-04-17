Street play at Kareri to urge youth to vote

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 16

Under the Election Festival campaign of the Postal Department Board, Dharamsala, voters were motivated to exercise their right to vote through a street drama in Kareri.

On this occasion, Superintendent of Post Office Ravindra Sharma said voting was very important for a strong democracy.

Ravindra Sharma added that voting should be done without any inducement or pressure so that the right candidate could be elected. Panchayat head Sushma Devi also urged voters of the panchayat to cast their vote.

Various dignitaries, including ward member Shiv Dutt, Assistant Superintendent Kamal Sharma, Postmaster Suresh Kapoor, Inspector Post Office Ashwani Pathania, Postal Supervisor Sanjay Kapoor, Postal Assistant Renish Chhetri, Vijay Kapoor, Ranjan, were present on the occasion.

