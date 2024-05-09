Street play on voter awareness staged

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 8

Under the SVEEP programme of the Election Commission, a street play was organised by Nurpur’s voter education and participation group in Sadwan and Suliali gram panchayats of the Nurpur development block today. Students of a local school staged a street play on the theme ‘Voting Our Right, Our Duty’.

The theatre group, through the street play, appealed to voters to exercise their franchise on June 1. The students also exhorted the voters to ensure their participation in establishing a strong democracy.

On this occasion, local youth icons Aakriti Heer, Surbhi Sharma and Dr Ruchi also interacted with voters and appealed them to vote. Nodal officer Brijesh Pathania, nodal officer (media) Varun Sharma, Shashipal Sharma, Pushpalata, Rakesh Kumar, Seema Katoch, Ajay Kumar and others were present.

