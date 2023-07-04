Streetlight installation set to begin in various wards

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 3

The Shimla Municipal Corporation is all set to install streetlights in different wards of the city soon. The issue was highlighted by some ward councillors during the second house meeting of the SMC held on Saturday. The ward councillors said that streetlights had been lying defunct in many areas of the city and posed question as to when would the streetlight installation work start?

Mayor Surender Chauhan has confirmed that as many as 965 LED streetlights, solar lights and high mast lights would be installed in different wards of the city and process to that effect has already been started.

A private firm will soon start installation on electricity poles which have already been put up by the Electricity Department. The Mayor has directed officials of all concerned departments during the meeting to expedite the process and get the streetlights installation work done as soon as possible.

Councillors have been raising the issue for the past some time saying that due to defunct streetlights in their area, commuting during late evening hours has become difficult. Due to dark, even vehicles had collided with stray animals on interior roads in some wards.

During the house meeting, SMC officials claimed that streetlights in some areas have already been installed, a claim which was countered by councillors who also sought a report on the matter.