Streetlights non-functional in Shimla, repair work tardy

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, November 24

Streetlights in many areas of Shimla are lying dysfunctional for a long time now. It is commuters, especially pedestrians, who have to bear the brunt of the apathy of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Puts question mark on MC working The prolonged delay in the installation of streetlights raises questions on the functioning of the civic body. It is for officials to tell why the private firm engaged to carry out the work could not do it on time. Driving vehicles in the dark can result in fatal accidents. Activist, Shimla FIRM’S TENDER HAS EXPIRED We have been getting complaints of dysfunctional streetlights in city areas. We have held a meeting with the stakeholders of the firm and instructed them to expedite the work. Moreover, the tender of the firm has expired and we will give it to another firm in January next year to carry out the work to install 800 streetlights in the city. Surender Chauhan, Mayor, Shimla

The issue was raised in all five House meetings of the SMC, and despite assurances given by senior officials, the streetlights in the city continue to be nonfunctional. A private firm engaged to install streetlights in the city has not been meeting deadlines since long.

After the issue was raised time and again in the House meetings, the SMC began repairing and replacing defunct streetlights. However, the work is moving at a very slow pace. As a result, many areas in the city are unlit during late evening hours. Residents of different areas have filed complaints several times, but to no avail.

A city-based activist says, “The prolonged delay in the installation of streetlights, which is one of the basic amenities, raises a serious question regarding the functioning of the civic body. It is for officials to tell why the private firm engaged for the work could not do it on time. Driving vehicles in dark during late evening hours can result in fatal road accidents. Even pedestrians find it difficult to walk on city roads, especially on interior roads. It also makes residents vulnerable to criminals and other mischievous elements.”

He says, “If the private firm tasked with installing and maintaining streetlights in the city has not done the job properly, why has the SMC been wasting lakhs of rupees on it?”

Mayor Surender Chauhan says, “The private firm is doing the work at a very slow pace. We have been getting complaints of dysfunctional streetlights in city areas. We have held a meeting with the stakeholders of the firm and instructed them to expedite the work.”

He adds, “Moreover, the tender of the firm has expired and we will give it to another firm in January next year to carry out the work to install 800 streetlights in the city.”

#Shimla