Strength of Himachal Pradesh High Court Judges up from 13 to 17

Our Correspondent

Shimla, June 6

The bench strength of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh has been increased from 13 to 17 judges, consisting of 13 permanent Judges and 4 Additional Judges.

The proposal for a hike in the sanctioned bench strength was first sent to the Union Law Minister by the then Chief Justice of the High Court Justice Surya Kant on March 1, 2019. The judges strength of the High Court has been reviewed and increased from 13 to 17 judges.

Now as per the enhanced Judge strength of High Court of HP the share of members of Bar quota (Advocates) and Service quota (District Judges) would be 11 and 6, respectively.

In this connection, sources said, Union Law Minster Kiran Rijiju had sent a communication to the Acting Chief Justice Sabina requesting therein to send the proposal for filing the vacant posts of judges.