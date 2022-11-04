 Strengthen PM Modi’s hands, Thakur tells Shahpur voters : The Tribune India

Strengthen PM Modi’s hands, Thakur tells Shahpur voters

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing a rally at Shahpur in Kangra district, urged people to vote the BJP to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 3

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing a rally at Shahpur in Kangra district, urged people to vote the BJP to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thakur said the Congress was getting wiped out. In the biggest state UP, the Congress contested 400 seats and lost deposits in 367 seats.

Cong getting wiped out, says cm

  • The Chief Minister said Congress is getting wiped out from the country
  • In the biggest state UP, the Congress contested 400 seats and lost deposits in 367 seats
  • The state of the party can be gauged from the fact that there are elections in Himachal and Gujarat and leaders of the party were busy with the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” in southern states

The state of the party could be gauged from the fact that there were elections in Himachal and Gujarat and leaders of the party were busy with the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” in southern states.

The work on “Bharat jodo” had been done by the PM by scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Thakur alleged that the Congress was deliberately keeping its leader Rahul Gandhi out of the states as it knew that it would be detrimental for the electoral prospects of its candidates.

He said the biggest gift of Modi to Himachal was restoring the special category status to the state. Now, the Centre was giving 90 per cent share in development projects in HP and this had led to the phenomenal increase in the Central grants to Himachal, he said.

He said his government had given facilities to residents, including free vaccine, free water in rural areas, free electricity till 125 units, 50 per cent concession in HRTC fares to women and old age pension to all resident above the age of 60 years.

Despite doing all that, Congress leaders were asking what PM Modi had given to the state, he said.

During the rally, former Congress minister Vijai Singh Mankotia shared dais with BJP candidate and Minister for Social Justice Sarveen Chaudhary.

Imran Khan shot in shin at rally, survives bid on life

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot in shin at rally, survives bid on life

Was leading march to Islamabad to demand snap poll

11 dead as SUV collides with empty bus in Madhya Pradesh

11 dead as SUV collides with empty bus in Madhya Pradesh

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Highlights negligence on part of the Punjab govt

'If in office or on way to office, please return home': Twitter layoffs begin today

'If in office or on way to office, please return home': Twitter layoffs begin today

Two-phase Gujarat elections on Dec 1, 5

Two-phase Gujarat elections on December 1, 5

No bias, multiple factors behind delay, says CEC


Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Release Sikh prisoners, punish 1984 riots perpetrators, demands union

Two trucks carrying illegal sand seized

Dengue spreads its tentacles in Amritsar district

Sukhbir Badal, Virsa Singh Valtoha granted bail in case of violation of Covid norms

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Chandigarh improves 15 points in education rankings

Punjab tops Union Education Ministry's performance index, Chandigarh bags second spot

Chandigarh Sector 22 mobile market buzzes with booze at night

Burglars clean out seven bank lockers in Mandi Gobindgarh

Capital records ‘severe’ AQI

Capital records ‘severe’ AQI

ED files charge-sheet against SRS Group

24,000 farm fires, but Punjab AQI 'moderate'

As Delhi's air turns 'severe', ban imposed on plying of diesel LMVs, entry of trucks into capital

Resident doctors oppose removal of marshals, bouncers from Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi

Dengue cases in dist rise to 219

211 found infected in Nawanshahr district

2 held with 50-gm heroin

Indian Oil, Railways set up title clash

City school told to return Rs 10.65 lakh to 123 students

~7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Rs 7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Traders protest at Bhadaur House Market, AC Market

Two more test +ve

Ludhiana-based industrialist Neeraj Saluja sent to judicial custody

Intelligent traffic mgmt system to be implemented at major city junctions

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Expedite delivery of justice: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Patiala: 3 excise officials shifted in liquor smuggling case

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik back in Patiala police net

Illegal flex boards dot Patiala roads