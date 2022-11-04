Strengthen PM Modi’s hands, Thakur tells Shahpur voters

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 3

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing a rally at Shahpur in Kangra district, urged people to vote the BJP to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thakur said the Congress was getting wiped out. In the biggest state UP, the Congress contested 400 seats and lost deposits in 367 seats.

The state of the party could be gauged from the fact that there were elections in Himachal and Gujarat and leaders of the party were busy with the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” in southern states.

The work on “Bharat jodo” had been done by the PM by scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Thakur alleged that the Congress was deliberately keeping its leader Rahul Gandhi out of the states as it knew that it would be detrimental for the electoral prospects of its candidates.

He said the biggest gift of Modi to Himachal was restoring the special category status to the state. Now, the Centre was giving 90 per cent share in development projects in HP and this had led to the phenomenal increase in the Central grants to Himachal, he said.

He said his government had given facilities to residents, including free vaccine, free water in rural areas, free electricity till 125 units, 50 per cent concession in HRTC fares to women and old age pension to all resident above the age of 60 years.

Despite doing all that, Congress leaders were asking what PM Modi had given to the state, he said.

During the rally, former Congress minister Vijai Singh Mankotia shared dais with BJP candidate and Minister for Social Justice Sarveen Chaudhary.