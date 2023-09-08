Strengthen Rahul Gandhi's hands: Pratibha

Shimla, September 7
The state Congress committee organised a Bharat Jodo Padyatra Sammelan on the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in all district headquarters today. Party leaders, office-bearers and a large number of workers participated in the conference.
HPCC president Pratibha Singh, while addressing the conference, called upon the party to raise its voice in tandem with Rahul Gandhi against the disruptive forces in the country. “Given the way the BJP is trying to change the name of the country and tampering with the Constitution, we will need to strengthen Rahul Gandhi’s hands,” she said.
She said that Rahul Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7 last year on the issue of rising inflation, unemployment, promoting mutual brotherhood, divisive politics and national security. He did padyatra for 130 days, covering 4,080 km, 12 states, two union territories, 75 districts and 76 Lok Sabha constituencies of the country.
She alleged, “Democracy is being murdered. The rights of constitutional institutions are being violated.” She urged the party leaders to unite and strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi.
