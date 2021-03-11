Stress on road network

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 24

The state government is laying emphasis on strengthening of road connectivity and over 3,527 km of motorable roads and 268 km of jeepable roads are laid in the past four years.

Himachal Pradesh has a network of 40,020 km of motorable roads and 10,591 villages are connected with roads. About 2,278 bridges have been constructed.

To ensure development of rural areas, the government has re-organised gram panchayats, which has increased to 3,615.

All-out efforts are being made to provide road connectivity in the newly created panchayats, a spokesperson of the state government said here today, adding that 3,556 panchayats are connected with road. Of the remaining 59 panchayats, 20 will be connected with the road in 2022-23.