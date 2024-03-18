Strictly follow code of conduct, Shimla DC urges political parties

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 17

Shimla Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer (DEO) Anupam Kashyap here today presided over the meeting held with representatives of all political parties. He appealed to the officials to strictly comply with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

“The MCC will remain in force till the counting of votes is completed,” he said.

He added that political parties could also file complaints pertaining to the election process through the cVigil app, and the toll free number set up in this regard — 1950.

The DEO said information about MCC provisions was being provided to the representatives of the political parties from time to time in order to avoid any violation of the code during the election process. He said while organising public meetings, special care should be given to ensure that there is sufficient difference in the timing of public meetings of two political parties. Kashyap said it should be ensured that government machinery was not misused during the implementation of the MCC. He also urged the delegates to ensure their presence during important activities such as mock polls.

“During the MCC, inaugurations and the laying of foundation stones of various government schemes will be completely prohibited. However, the ongoing developmental works can be continued. Apart from this, important works can be done but only with the prior approval of the Election Commission,” he said.

The DEO said various monitoring teams had been formed to ensure compliance with the MCC. He asked the representatives of political parties to ensure that all eligible persons, who have/will complete 18 years of age as of April 1, 2024, get themselves registered as voters. “The candidates should pay special attention while filling the nomination so that no mistake is noted in the forms at the time of scrutiny. If there is any doubt, political parties should bring it to the notice of the administration in the coming days so that a proper solution for the problem can be found,” Kashyap said.

He informed the representatives of parties that the administration had an online meeting with officials from Uttarkashi and Dehradun. During the meeting, it was decided that special arrangements would be made so that the elections can be executed with better coordination.

