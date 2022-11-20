Strongroom security inspected

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 19

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements of the strongrooms housing EVMs and VVPAT machines and its day-night monitoring by CCTV cameras and security agencies.

The CEO, who is on a four-day visit to Sirmaur, Solan and Bilaspur districts, inspected strongrooms and counting centres at the Sarahan and Nahan Assembly segments.

Sirmaur DC RK Gautam said Garg would be visiting Paonta Sahib, Solan and Bilaspur districts tomorrow.

“I met some of the representatives of the candidates who are in the fray for the Assembly elections. They seemed to be satisfied with the security arrangements,” said Garg.