Himachal Pradesh University student body demands more funds for PhD, PG courses

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 11

The Student Central Association (SCA) of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has demanded that the university authorities raise the amount of funds provided for scholarships to postgraduate and PhD students. A delegation of the association met with HPU Pro Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Verma here today and raised various demands of the students, calling for the fulfilment of demands as soon as possible.

The association demanded that the university authorities provide smartboards in classrooms, newer editions of books in the library, and dustbins in the library, classrooms and toilets of various departments.

SCA president Muskan said, “The SCA wants to work for the welfare of the students and help them in improving their quality of education. Therefore, we are raising these demands of the students.”

The Pro VC assured the students that their demands would be fulfilled after proper consideration.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Himachal Pradesh University #Shimla