Himachal Pradesh University student body demands more funds for PhD, PG courses

Shimla, March 11
The Student Central Association (SCA) of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has demanded that the university authorities raise the amount of funds provided for scholarships to postgraduate and PhD students. A delegation of the association met with HPU Pro Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Verma here today and raised various demands of the students, calling for the fulfilment of demands as soon as possible.
The association demanded that the university authorities provide smartboards in classrooms, newer editions of books in the library, and dustbins in the library, classrooms and toilets of various departments.
SCA president Muskan said, “The SCA wants to work for the welfare of the students and help them in improving their quality of education. Therefore, we are raising these demands of the students.”
The Pro VC assured the students that their demands would be fulfilled after proper consideration.
