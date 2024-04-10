Student cabinet formed at Convent of Jesus and Mary

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 9

Gehana Chandel was named the head girl of Convent of Jesus and Mary school during the installation ceremony in the school auditorium here today. Along with Chandel, other student leaders were inducted for the current academic session.

The event commenced with the welcome of Col Munish Thakur, the chief guest of the day. A warm welcome was extended to the parents of the newly elected student body. The highlight of the event was the badge and sash bestowal ceremony.

The chief guest presented the official insignia to each of the newly elected students.

The appointed members pledged to uphold the school’s values and serve their fellow beings with dedication and fulfil their duties with integrity.

The chief guest encouraged the students during his speech. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by head girl Gehana Chandel, who expressed gratitude to the school administration and fellow students for their trust and support.

