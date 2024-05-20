Student council sworn in at Dagshai school

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 19

Army Public School, Dagshai, hosted its annual investiture ceremony yesterday.

Held at the school ground, the event was attended by students and the faculty. Brig Preetpal Singh, AVSM, VSM Commandant 14 GTC and APS, Dagshai, chairman was the chief guest at the event. He was welcomed by school principal Ritambra Ghai.

The ceremony commenced with the national song and an introduction of the chief guest. The chief guest conferred the newly elected council with badges. School captain (boys) Videh Pratap administered an oath to the students. The ceremony culminated with a vote of thanks by school captain (girls) Nishtha.

