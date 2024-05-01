Student dies by suicide after failing Class 12 exam

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 30

A day after the declaration of Class 12 exam result, an 18-year-old boy reportedly hanged himself to death in Paonta Sahib today.

Rohit Chauhan, a resident of Surajpur, reportedly died by suicide at his home. Sources said Rohit had failed the exam last year as well.

According to Paonta Sahib’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Aditi Singh, initial investigations suggest that Rohit’s death by suicide was linked to the distress caused by his poor academic performance.

Authorities are also looking into other facets of the tragic incident to understand the circumstances that forced him to take the extreme step.

