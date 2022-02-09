Student uses fake letter for admission to Tanda Medical College, booked

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 8

The police have booked a girl for submitting a fake offer letter to take admission to Tanda Medical College (TMC). Sources said that the girl from Mandi district came yesterday to take admission to Tanda Medical College. The college authorities received a communication from the state medical university that she had produced fake documents and should not be admitted.

The principal of Tanda Medical College Dr Bhanu Awasthi said that they had received a communication from the medical university that the girl had produced fake documents and a case should be filed against her. “We forwarded the information to the local police and a case was registered against her,” he said.

SP, Kangra, Khushal Sharma said the girl had created a forged offer letter that she had cleared NEET and was eligible for admission to Tanda Medical College. The medical university found out that the registration number she had used on the offer letter was of another student, who had already taken admission to the IGMC, Shimla.

It was found that the girl had created the fake offer letter to impress her father. The police were trying to find out the person who helped her create the fake letter. The girl has not been arrested as yet.—

