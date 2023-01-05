Student uses fake papers for admission to IGMC-Shimla, arrested

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 4

A first-year MBBS student of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, has been arrested for allegedly forging documents to secure admission.

According to officials, the accused used the NEET roll number, rank and marks of a girl candidate, who had scored 560 numbers in entrance exam, on his rank letter for counselling and was awarded a seat at the IGMC under the EWS category on its basis. The accused had scored 400 marks in NEET.

“We informed the police when the matter came to our notice. The police are now investigating the case and we have suspended his admission,” said IGMC principal Sita Thakur.

ATAL VARSITY ISSUED ALLOTMENT LETTER Atal Medical Research University (AMRU) does the counselling and allots colleges to the candidates on the basis of the merit list. We gave him admission on the basis of the allotment letter issued by AMRU and the documents he had uploaded for admission were also correct. —Sita Thakur, IGMC principal

Interestingly, the accused, who hails from Bilaspur district, attended classes for two months before the college got the whiff of the fraud he had committed to get the admission.

The IGMC authorities learnt about it while uploading the details of all first-year students on the portal of the National Medical Council. “On entering the NEET roll number of the accused student, the database reflected the details of the girl candidate whose rank and roll number he had forged on his rank letter. It was then this fraud came to light,” said an IGMC official.

But, how did he slip through the scrutiny done during counselling at Atal Medical Research University (AMRU) and while getting admission at the IGMC is still a mystery. “The AMRU does the counselling and allots colleges to the candidates on the basis of the merit list. We gave him admission on the basis of the allotment letter issued by the AMRU and the documents he had uploaded were also correct,” said Thakur.

Admitting that the candidate managed to hoodwink the counselling system put in place, the AMRU officials said they checked his NEET roll number and score during the counselling.

“In his case, his marks and roll number were found matching in the NEET data and he was allotted the seat at the IGMC,” said AMRU Registrar Amar Negi. “As the NEET data is very large, it’s difficult to cross-check by name and he took advantage of it,” said Negi.

#MBBS #Shimla